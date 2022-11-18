 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Lee and Nee Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore, up 11.13% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:46 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lee and Nee Softwares (Exports) are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore in September 2022 up 11.13% from Rs. 1.34 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 117.9% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 112.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021.

Lee and Nee shares closed at 9.23 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -27.32% returns over the last 6 months and 3.48% over the last 12 months.

Lee and Nee Softwares (Exports)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.49 1.57 1.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.49 1.57 1.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.19 0.26 0.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.80 0.76 0.75
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.85 0.85 0.59
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.37 -0.32 -0.18
Other Income 0.35 0.36 0.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 0.03 0.15
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.03 0.03 0.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.03 0.03 0.15
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.03 0.03 0.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.03 0.03 0.15
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.03 0.03 0.15
Equity Share Capital 55.77 55.77 55.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.01 0.03
Diluted EPS -0.01 0.01 0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.01 0.03
Diluted EPS -0.01 0.01 0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Lee and Nee #Lee and Nee Softwares (Exports) #Results
first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:33 pm