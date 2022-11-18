Lee and Nee Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore, up 11.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore in September 2022 up 11.13% from Rs. 1.34 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 117.9% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 112.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021.

Lee and Nee shares closed at 9.23 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -27.32% returns over the last 6 months and 3.48% over the last 12 months.