Lee and Nee Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore, up 11.13% Y-o-Y
November 18, 2022 / 09:46 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lee and Nee Softwares (Exports) are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore in September 2022 up 11.13% from Rs. 1.34 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 117.9% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 112.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021.
Lee and Nee shares closed at 9.23 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -27.32% returns over the last 6 months and 3.48% over the last 12 months.
|Lee and Nee Softwares (Exports)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.49
|1.57
|1.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.49
|1.57
|1.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.19
|0.26
|0.17
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.80
|0.76
|0.75
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.85
|0.85
|0.59
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.37
|-0.32
|-0.18
|Other Income
|0.35
|0.36
|0.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.03
|0.15
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.03
|0.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.03
|0.03
|0.15
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.03
|0.03
|0.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.03
|0.03
|0.15
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.03
|0.03
|0.15
|Equity Share Capital
|55.77
|55.77
|55.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited