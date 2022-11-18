English
    Lee and Nee Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore, up 11.13% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lee and Nee Softwares (Exports) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore in September 2022 up 11.13% from Rs. 1.34 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 117.9% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 112.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021.

    Lee and Nee shares closed at 9.23 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -27.32% returns over the last 6 months and 3.48% over the last 12 months.

    Lee and Nee Softwares (Exports)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.491.571.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.491.571.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.190.260.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.800.760.75
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.850.850.59
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.37-0.32-0.18
    Other Income0.350.360.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.030.15
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.030.030.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.030.030.15
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.030.030.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.030.030.15
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.030.030.15
    Equity Share Capital55.7755.7755.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.010.03
    Diluted EPS-0.010.010.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.010.03
    Diluted EPS-0.010.010.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

