Lee and Nee Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore, up 2.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore in September 2021 up 2.6% from Rs. 1.31 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021 up 25.15% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021 up 23.08% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2020.

Lee and Nee EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2020.

Lee and Nee shares closed at 8.10 on November 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 258.41% returns over the last 6 months and 429.41% over the last 12 months.