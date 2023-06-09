Lee and Nee Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore, up 32.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore in March 2023 up 32.34% from Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 up 1206.35% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2023 up 111.11% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

Lee and Nee EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.

Lee and Nee shares closed at 7.16 on June 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.34% returns over the last 6 months and -39.01% over the last 12 months.