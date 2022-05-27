Lee and Nee Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore, down 29.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore in March 2022 down 29.26% from Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 103.53% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021.

Lee and Nee shares closed at 12.26 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)