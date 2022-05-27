Lee and Nee Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore, down 29.26% Y-o-Y
May 27, 2022 / 06:50 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lee and Nee Softwares (Exports) are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore in March 2022 down 29.26% from Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 103.53% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021.
Lee and Nee shares closed at 12.26 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)
|Lee and Nee Softwares (Exports)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.22
|2.04
|1.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.22
|2.04
|1.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.25
|0.52
|0.48
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.74
|0.83
|0.88
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|-0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.42
|0.91
|0.41
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.20
|-0.24
|-0.04
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.30
|0.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.08
|0.06
|0.19
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.08
|0.06
|0.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.08
|0.06
|0.19
|Tax
|0.09
|--
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|0.06
|0.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|0.06
|0.18
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.01
|0.06
|0.18
|Equity Share Capital
|55.77
|55.77
|55.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
