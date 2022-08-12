Lee and Nee Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.57 crore, up 8.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.57 crore in June 2022 up 8.68% from Rs. 1.44 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 54.27% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

Lee and Nee EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

Lee and Nee shares closed at 10.90 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -42.63% returns over the last 6 months and 158.29% over the last 12 months.