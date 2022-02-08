Lee and Nee Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.04 crore, up 45.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.04 crore in December 2021 up 45.74% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021 down 60.84% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021 down 56.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020.

Lee and Nee EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2020.

Lee and Nee shares closed at 22.15 on February 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 383.62% returns over the last 6 months and 846.58% over the last 12 months.