Lee and Nee Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.40 crore, down 5.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.40 crore in December 2020 down 5.28% from Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020 up 34.03% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2019.

Lee and Nee EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2019.

Lee and Nee shares closed at 1.51 on February 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given -3.82% returns over the last 6 months and 43.81% over the last 12 months.