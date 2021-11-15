Ledo Tea Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.91 crore, down 36.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.91 crore in September 2021 down 36.07% from Rs. 6.12 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021 down 107.94% from Rs. 1.79 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021 down 89.57% from Rs. 2.11 crore in September 2020.

Ledo Tea shares closed at 26.85 on November 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given -38.77% returns over the last 6 months