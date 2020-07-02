Ledo Tea Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore, up 36.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore in March 2020 up 36.29% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2020 down 120.34% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2020 down 83.92% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2019.

Ledo Tea shares closed at 29.15 on June 05, 2020 (BSE)