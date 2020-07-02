Ledo Tea Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore, up 36.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ledo Tea Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore in March 2020 up 36.29% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2020 down 120.34% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2020 down 83.92% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2019.
Ledo Tea shares closed at 29.15 on June 05, 2020 (BSE)
|Ledo Tea Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.32
|2.24
|0.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.32
|2.24
|0.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.01
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.16
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.39
|1.12
|0.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.92
|1.88
|1.56
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.07
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.68
|0.55
|0.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.76
|-1.39
|-1.55
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.01
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.72
|-1.38
|-1.50
|Interest
|0.28
|0.21
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.00
|-1.59
|-1.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.00
|-1.59
|-1.53
|Tax
|-0.62
|--
|-0.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.38
|-1.59
|-1.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.38
|-1.59
|-1.08
|Equity Share Capital
|0.86
|0.86
|0.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-27.51
|-18.42
|-12.48
|Diluted EPS
|-27.51
|-18.42
|-12.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-27.51
|-18.42
|-12.48
|Diluted EPS
|-27.51
|-18.42
|-12.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 10:00 am