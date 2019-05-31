Ledo Tea Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.97 crore, up 27.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ledo Tea Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.97 crore in March 2019 up 27.61% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2019 down 201.23% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2019 down 248.78% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2018.
Ledo Tea shares closed at 39.90 on May 10, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Ledo Tea Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.97
|3.10
|0.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.97
|3.10
|0.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.28
|0.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.16
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.28
|1.77
|0.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.56
|1.70
|1.49
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.46
|0.60
|0.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.55
|-1.31
|-1.69
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.01
|1.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.50
|-1.31
|-0.48
|Interest
|0.04
|0.13
|0.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.53
|-1.44
|-0.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.53
|-1.44
|-0.66
|Tax
|-0.45
|--
|-0.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.08
|-1.44
|-0.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.08
|-1.44
|-0.36
|Equity Share Capital
|0.86
|0.86
|0.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.48
|-16.65
|-4.14
|Diluted EPS
|-12.48
|-16.65
|-4.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.48
|-16.65
|-4.14
|Diluted EPS
|-12.48
|-16.65
|-4.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited