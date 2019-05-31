Ledo Tea Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.97 crore, up 27.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.97 crore in March 2019 up 27.61% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2019 down 201.23% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2019 down 248.78% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2018.

Ledo Tea shares closed at 39.90 on May 10, 2019 (BSE)