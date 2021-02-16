Ledo Tea Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.37 crore, up 95.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.37 crore in December 2020 up 95.35% from Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 up 95.59% from Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2020 up 116.79% from Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2019.

Ledo Tea shares closed at 50.40 on February 15, 2021 (BSE)