Ledo Tea Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.10 crore, down 14.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ledo Tea Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.10 crore in December 2018 down 14.65% from Rs. 3.63 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2018 down 177.85% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2018 down 376.92% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2017.
Ledo Tea shares closed at 40.00 on January 17, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Ledo Tea Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.10
|3.26
|3.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.10
|3.26
|3.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.28
|0.71
|0.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.77
|-1.56
|1.65
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.70
|1.82
|1.49
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.60
|1.11
|0.59
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.31
|1.10
|-0.33
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.03
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.31
|1.13
|-0.33
|Interest
|0.13
|0.14
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.44
|0.99
|-0.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.44
|0.99
|-0.52
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.44
|0.99
|-0.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.44
|0.99
|-0.52
|Equity Share Capital
|0.86
|0.86
|0.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.65
|11.49
|-5.99
|Diluted EPS
|-16.65
|11.49
|-5.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.65
|11.49
|-5.99
|Diluted EPS
|-16.65
|11.49
|-5.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited