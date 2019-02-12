Ledo Tea Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.10 crore, down 14.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.10 crore in December 2018 down 14.65% from Rs. 3.63 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2018 down 177.85% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2018 down 376.92% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2017.

Ledo Tea shares closed at 40.00 on January 17, 2019 (BSE)