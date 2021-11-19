Leading Leasing Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore, down 44.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore in September 2021 down 44.75% from Rs. 3.53 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021 up 197.39% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2021 down 80.63% from Rs. 3.51 crore in September 2020.

Leading Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.94 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.32 in September 2020.

Leading Leasing shares closed at 86.20 on November 17, 2021 (BSE)