Leading Leasing Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore, up 479.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore in March 2019 up 479.59% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2019 up 2400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2019 up 2700% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2018.

Leading Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2018.

Leading Leasing shares closed at 78.60 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given 204.06% returns over the last 6 months and 340.34% over the last 12 months.