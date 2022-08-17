Leading Leasing Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore, down 36.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore in June 2022 down 36.22% from Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2022 up 399.79% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022 down 37.4% from Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2021.

Leading Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.90 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2021.

Leading Leasing shares closed at 135.10 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 63.36% returns over the last 6 months and 56.64% over the last 12 months.