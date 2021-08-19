Leading Leasing Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.33 crore, down 61.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.33 crore in June 2021 down 61.94% from Rs. 3.48 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021 down 62.97% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2021 down 62.25% from Rs. 3.47 crore in June 2020.

Leading Leasing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.49 in June 2020.

Leading Leasing shares closed at 85.95 on August 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 31.72% returns over the last 6 months and 103.91% over the last 12 months.