Leading Leasing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore, down 46.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore in December 2022 down 46.89% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 up 93.28% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2022 down 53.29% from Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2021.