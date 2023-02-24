Leading Leasing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore, down 46.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore in December 2022 down 46.89% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 up 93.28% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2022 down 53.29% from Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2021.

Leading Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.94 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.49 in December 2021.

Leading Leasing shares closed at 6.45 on February 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -41.47% returns over the last 6 months and -16.02% over the last 12 months.