Leading Leasing Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore, down 55.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore in December 2021 down 55.46% from Rs. 3.59 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021 down 5.99% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2021 down 57.06% from Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2020.

Leading Leasing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.49 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.52 in December 2020.

Leading Leasing shares closed at 79.40 on February 21, 2022 (BSE)