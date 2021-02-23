Leading Leasing Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.59 crore, up 180.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.59 crore in December 2020 up 180.61% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2020 down 45.83% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2020 up 178.74% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2019.

Leading Leasing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.96 in December 2019.

Leading Leasing shares closed at 66.45 on February 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 60.90% returns over the last 6 months and -49.83% over the last 12 months.