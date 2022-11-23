 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lead Financial Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 89.66% Y-o-Y

Nov 23, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lead Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 89.66% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 479.03% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Lead Financial shares closed at 13.10 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.45% returns over the last 6 months

Lead Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.01 0.01 0.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.01 0.01 0.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 0.00 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.01 0.02 0.02
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.02 0.02 0.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 -0.04 0.01
Other Income -- 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 -0.04 0.01
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.03 -0.04 0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.03 -0.04 0.01
Tax -0.01 -0.01 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.02 -0.03 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.02 -0.03 0.01
Equity Share Capital 3.30 3.30 3.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 -0.09 0.02
Diluted EPS -0.07 -0.09 0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 -0.09 0.02
Diluted EPS -0.07 -0.09 0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 23, 2022 09:33 am