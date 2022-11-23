Lead Financial Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 89.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 89.66% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 479.03% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Lead Financial shares closed at 13.10 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.45% returns over the last 6 months