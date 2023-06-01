Lead Financial Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 98.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in March 2023 down 98.33% from Rs. 4.20 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 80.34% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 80% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

Lead Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.41 in March 2022.

Lead Financial shares closed at 12.48 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.88% returns over the last 6 months and -26.24% over the last 12 months.