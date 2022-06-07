Lead Financial Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.20 crore, up 27688.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.20 crore in March 2022 up 27688.08% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 up 522.08% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022 up 475% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Lead Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2021.

Lead Financial shares closed at 14.85 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 263.08% returns over the last 6 months and 237.50% over the last 12 months.