Lead Financial Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 1271.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in June 2023 up 1271.67% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 200.34% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 200% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

Lead Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2022.

Lead Financial shares closed at 10.41 on August 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.84% returns over the last 12 months.