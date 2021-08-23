Lead Financial Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2021 down 58% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021 down 40.96% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021 down 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Lead Financial shares closed at 4.77 on August 05, 2021 (BSE)