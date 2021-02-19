Lead Financial Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 up 25.08% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

Lead Financial shares closed at 4.43 on February 05, 2021 (BSE)