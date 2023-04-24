Le Lavoir Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore, up 318.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore in March 2023 up 318.66% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2023 up 883.88% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2023 up 740% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.