Le Lavoir Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 6.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in March 2022 up 6.33% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 down 22.88% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 28.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

Le Lavoir EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2021.

Le Lavoir shares closed at 42.20 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.62% returns over the last 6 months and -3.10% over the last 12 months.