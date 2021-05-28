Le Lavoir Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 136.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in March 2021 up 136.83% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021 up 213.46% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021 up 275% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020.

Le Lavoir EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2020.

Le Lavoir shares closed at 41.50 on May 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 71.84% returns over the last 6 months and 73.28% over the last 12 months.