Le Lavoir Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, up 114.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in June 2023 up 114.11% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2023 up 272.96% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2023 up 342.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

Le Lavoir EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2022.

Le Lavoir shares closed at 70.11 on August 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 146.00% returns over the last 6 months and 119.44% over the last 12 months.