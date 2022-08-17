Le Lavoir Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, up 86.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in June 2022 up 86.82% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 up 13.54% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

Le Lavoir EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2021.

Le Lavoir shares closed at 34.30 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -42.16% returns over the last 6 months and -38.80% over the last 12 months.