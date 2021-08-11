Le Lavoir Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 16.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in June 2021 down 16.75% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021 down 36.17% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021 down 22.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2020.

Le Lavoir EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.21 in June 2020.

Le Lavoir shares closed at 52.45 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 50.94% returns over the last 6 months and 168.29% over the last 12 months.