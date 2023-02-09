Le Lavoir Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, up 88.74% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.72 0.20 0.38 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.72 0.20 0.38 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.07 0.02 0.04 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.13 0.10 0.11 Depreciation 0.06 0.06 0.01 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.18 0.17 0.05 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.29 -0.15 0.17 Other Income 0.09 0.07 0.04 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.38 -0.08 0.21 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.38 -0.08 0.21 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.38 -0.08 0.21 Tax 0.08 -0.02 0.05 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.30 -0.06 0.16 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.30 -0.06 0.16 Equity Share Capital 3.24 3.24 3.24 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.93 -0.18 0.04 Diluted EPS 0.93 -0.18 0.04 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.93 -0.18 0.04 Diluted EPS 0.93 -0.18 0.04 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited