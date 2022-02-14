Le Lavoir Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, down 48.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in December 2021 down 48.17% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021 down 20.42% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021 down 24.14% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2020.

Le Lavoir EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.62 in December 2020.

Le Lavoir shares closed at 61.75 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.17% returns over the last 6 months and 71.53% over the last 12 months.