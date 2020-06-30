LCC Infotech Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore, down 75.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore in March 2020 down 75.6% from Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 down 61.07% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 down 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019.

LCC Infotech shares closed at 0.25 on July 02, 2018 (NSE)