    LCC Infotech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 83.91% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for LCC Infotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in June 2023 down 83.91% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2023 down 245.73% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2023 down 288.89% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

    LCC Infotech shares closed at 1.75 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.50% returns over the last 6 months and -44.44% over the last 12 months.

    LCC Infotech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.071.130.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.071.130.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.040.04
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.390.640.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.380.45-0.11
    Other Income0.010.060.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.360.50-0.10
    Interest0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.370.49-0.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.370.49-0.11
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.370.49-0.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.370.49-0.11
    Equity Share Capital25.3225.3225.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.04-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.030.04-0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.04-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.030.04-0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!