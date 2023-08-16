LCC Infotech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 83.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in June 2023 down 83.91% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2023 down 245.73% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2023 down 288.89% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

LCC Infotech shares closed at 1.75 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.50% returns over the last 6 months and -44.44% over the last 12 months.