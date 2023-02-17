 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

LCC Infotech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 7.14% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for LCC Infotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 7.14% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 down 111.7% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 down 112% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

LCC Infotech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.01 0.00 0.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.01 0.00 0.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.04 0.03
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.51 0.46 0.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.56 -0.50 -0.27
Other Income 0.01 0.03 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.54 -0.47 -0.26
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.55 -0.48 -0.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.55 -0.48 -0.26
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.55 -0.48 -0.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.55 -0.48 -0.26
Equity Share Capital 25.32 25.32 25.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 -0.04 -0.02
Diluted EPS -0.04 -0.04 -0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 -0.04 -0.02
Diluted EPS -0.04 -0.04 -0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited