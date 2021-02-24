LCC Infotech Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 99.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 99.48% from Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2020 down 6800% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2020 down 1066.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

LCC Infotech shares closed at 0.25 on July 02, 2018 (NSE)