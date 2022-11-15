 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
LCC Infotech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 80% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 12:09 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for LCC Infotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 80% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2022 down 103.64% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2022 down 119.05% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021.

LCC Infotech shares closed at 2.45 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.67% returns over the last 6 months and 16.67% over the last 12 months.

LCC Infotech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.00 0.46 0.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.00 0.46 0.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.04 0.04
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.46 0.52 0.19
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.50 -0.11 -0.23
Other Income 0.03 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.47 -0.10 -0.22
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.48 -0.11 -0.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.48 -0.11 -0.23
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.48 -0.11 -0.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.48 -0.11 -0.23
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.48 -0.11 -0.23
Equity Share Capital 25.32 25.32 25.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 -0.01 -0.02
Diluted EPS -0.04 -0.01 -0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 -0.01 -0.02
Diluted EPS -0.04 -0.01 -0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:00 am