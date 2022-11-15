LCC Infotech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 80% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 80% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2022 down 103.64% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2022 down 119.05% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021.

LCC Infotech shares closed at 2.45 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.67% returns over the last 6 months and 16.67% over the last 12 months.