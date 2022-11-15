English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    LCC Infotech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 80% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:09 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for LCC Infotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 80% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2022 down 103.64% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2022 down 119.05% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021.

    LCC Infotech shares closed at 2.45 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.67% returns over the last 6 months and 16.67% over the last 12 months.

    LCC Infotech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.000.460.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.000.460.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.040.04
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.460.520.19
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.50-0.11-0.23
    Other Income0.030.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.47-0.10-0.22
    Interest0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.48-0.11-0.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.48-0.11-0.23
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.48-0.11-0.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.48-0.11-0.23
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.48-0.11-0.23
    Equity Share Capital25.3225.3225.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.04-0.01-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.04-0.01-0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.04-0.01-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.04-0.01-0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #LCC Infotech #Results
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:00 am