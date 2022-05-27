LCC Infotech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 173.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 173.33% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 up 91.41% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 up 93.88% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2021.

LCC Infotech shares closed at 2.85 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.91% returns over the last 6 months and 83.87% over the last 12 months.