LCC Infotech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 173.33% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 07:00 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for LCC Infotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 173.33% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 up 91.41% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 up 93.88% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2021.

LCC Infotech shares closed at 2.85 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.91% returns over the last 6 months and 83.87% over the last 12 months.

LCC Infotech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.01 0.01 0.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.01 0.01 0.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.03 0.08
Depreciation 0.02 0.01 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.05 0.23 0.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.09 -0.27 -1.02
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.08 -0.26 -1.00
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.09 -0.26 -1.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.09 -0.26 -1.02
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.09 -0.26 -1.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.09 -0.26 -1.02
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.09 -0.26 -1.02
Equity Share Capital 25.32 25.32 25.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.02 -0.08
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.02 -0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.02 -0.08
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.02 -0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 06:51 pm
