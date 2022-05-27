LCC Infotech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 173.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for LCC Infotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 173.33% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 up 91.41% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 up 93.88% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2021.
LCC Infotech shares closed at 2.85 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.91% returns over the last 6 months and 83.87% over the last 12 months.
|
|LCC Infotech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.03
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.01
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.05
|0.23
|0.93
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-0.27
|-1.02
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.08
|-0.26
|-1.00
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-0.26
|-1.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.09
|-0.26
|-1.02
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.09
|-0.26
|-1.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.09
|-0.26
|-1.02
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.09
|-0.26
|-1.02
|Equity Share Capital
|25.32
|25.32
|25.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.02
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.02
|-0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.02
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.02
|-0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited