LCC Infotech Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore, down 75.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for LCC Infotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore in March 2020 down 75.6% from Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020 down 90.91% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 down 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019.
LCC Infotech shares closed at 0.25 on July 02, 2018 (NSE)
|LCC Infotech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.55
|2.60
|2.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.55
|2.60
|2.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.14
|0.14
|0.13
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.42
|2.44
|2.14
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.00
|-0.05
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.01
|0.00
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.00
|-0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.03
|0.00
|-0.01
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.03
|0.00
|-0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.03
|0.00
|-0.01
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.03
|0.00
|-0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|25.32
|25.32
|25.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|--
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|--
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 02:11 pm