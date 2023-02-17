LCC Infotech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 7.14% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for LCC Infotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 7.14% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 down 111.7% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 down 112% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.
LCC Infotech shares closed at 1.85 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -41.27% returns over the last 6 months and -53.75% over the last 12 months.
|
|LCC Infotech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.04
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.51
|0.46
|0.23
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.56
|-0.50
|-0.27
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.03
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.54
|-0.47
|-0.26
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.55
|-0.48
|-0.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.55
|-0.48
|-0.26
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.55
|-0.48
|-0.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.55
|-0.48
|-0.26
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.55
|-0.48
|-0.26
|Equity Share Capital
|25.32
|25.32
|25.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.04
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.04
|-0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.04
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.04
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited