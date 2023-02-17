English
    LCC Infotech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 7.14% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for LCC Infotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 7.14% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 down 111.7% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 down 112% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

    LCC Infotech shares closed at 1.85 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -41.27% returns over the last 6 months and -53.75% over the last 12 months.

    LCC Infotech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.010.000.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.010.000.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.040.03
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.510.460.23
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.56-0.50-0.27
    Other Income0.010.030.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.54-0.47-0.26
    Interest0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.55-0.48-0.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.55-0.48-0.26
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.55-0.48-0.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.55-0.48-0.26
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.55-0.48-0.26
    Equity Share Capital25.3225.3225.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.04-0.04-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.04-0.04-0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.04-0.04-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.04-0.04-0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:51 am