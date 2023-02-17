LCC Infotech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 7.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 7.14% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 down 111.7% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 down 112% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

LCC Infotech shares closed at 1.85 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -41.27% returns over the last 6 months and -53.75% over the last 12 months.