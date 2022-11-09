 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Laxmi Organic Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 596.65 crore, up 13.37% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Laxmi Organic Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 596.65 crore in September 2022 up 13.37% from Rs. 526.29 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.92 crore in September 2022 down 13.56% from Rs. 10.32 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.63 crore in September 2022 down 7.21% from Rs. 33.01 crore in September 2021.

Laxmi Organic EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in September 2021.

Laxmi Organic shares closed at 316.20 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.81% returns over the last 6 months and -22.84% over the last 12 months.

Laxmi Organic Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 596.65 803.67 526.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 596.65 803.67 526.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 319.42 379.00 328.76
Purchase of Traded Goods 49.27 186.66 67.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 32.77 -29.07 2.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.47 24.79 26.50
Depreciation 16.62 12.10 10.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 143.51 152.60 77.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.60 77.58 13.09
Other Income 7.42 4.86 8.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.01 82.44 22.06
Interest 4.03 1.96 0.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.98 80.48 21.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.98 80.48 21.18
Tax 1.06 19.63 10.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.92 60.85 10.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.92 60.85 10.32
Equity Share Capital 53.03 53.02 52.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.34 2.30 0.39
Diluted EPS 0.33 2.28 0.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.34 2.30 0.39
Diluted EPS 0.33 2.28 0.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Laxmi Organic #Laxmi Organic Industries #Results #Speciality Chemicals
first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:37 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.