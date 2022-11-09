English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live on 11th Nov at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Laxmi Organic Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 596.65 crore, up 13.37% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Laxmi Organic Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 596.65 crore in September 2022 up 13.37% from Rs. 526.29 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.92 crore in September 2022 down 13.56% from Rs. 10.32 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.63 crore in September 2022 down 7.21% from Rs. 33.01 crore in September 2021.

    Laxmi Organic EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in September 2021.

    Close

    Laxmi Organic shares closed at 316.20 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.81% returns over the last 6 months and -22.84% over the last 12 months.

    Laxmi Organic Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations596.65803.67526.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations596.65803.67526.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials319.42379.00328.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods49.27186.6667.38
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks32.77-29.072.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost28.4724.7926.50
    Depreciation16.6212.1010.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses143.51152.6077.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.6077.5813.09
    Other Income7.424.868.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.0182.4422.06
    Interest4.031.960.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.9880.4821.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.9880.4821.18
    Tax1.0619.6310.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.9260.8510.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.9260.8510.32
    Equity Share Capital53.0353.0252.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.342.300.39
    Diluted EPS0.332.280.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.342.300.39
    Diluted EPS0.332.280.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Laxmi Organic #Laxmi Organic Industries #Results #Speciality Chemicals
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:37 pm