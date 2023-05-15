English
    Laxmi Organic Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 711.84 crore, down 21.45% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Laxmi Organic Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 711.84 crore in March 2023 down 21.45% from Rs. 906.23 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.95 crore in March 2023 down 36.77% from Rs. 41.04 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.42 crore in March 2023 up 20.62% from Rs. 60.87 crore in March 2022.

    Laxmi Organic EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.98 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.56 in March 2022.

    Laxmi Organic shares closed at 272.10 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.01% returns over the last 6 months and -20.44% over the last 12 months.

    Laxmi Organic Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations711.84636.01906.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations711.84636.01906.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials407.24431.36468.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods27.224.84224.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks40.85-14.97-16.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost28.1527.7728.00
    Depreciation22.2018.4211.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses141.05128.45145.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.1440.1545.10
    Other Income6.087.784.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.2247.9249.19
    Interest6.925.464.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax44.3042.4744.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax44.3042.4744.85
    Tax18.358.013.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.9534.4641.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.9534.4641.04
    Equity Share Capital53.0453.0352.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.981.301.56
    Diluted EPS0.971.281.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.981.301.56
    Diluted EPS0.971.281.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
