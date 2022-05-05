 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Laxmi Organic Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 906.23 crore, up 93.87% Y-o-Y

May 05, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Laxmi Organic Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 906.23 crore in March 2022 up 93.87% from Rs. 467.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.04 crore in March 2022 up 31.42% from Rs. 31.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.87 crore in March 2022 up 3.26% from Rs. 58.95 crore in March 2021.

Laxmi Organic EPS has increased to Rs. 1.56 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.34 in March 2021.

Laxmi Organic shares closed at 424.55 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.53% returns over the last 6 months and 93.46% over the last 12 months.

Laxmi Organic Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 906.23 874.22 467.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 906.23 874.22 467.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 468.10 454.06 260.38
Purchase of Traded Goods 224.14 194.32 33.56
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -16.65 -46.08 0.99
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.00 29.98 33.63
Depreciation 11.68 11.42 11.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 145.86 140.06 83.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.10 90.47 44.01
Other Income 4.09 1.86 3.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.19 92.33 47.39
Interest 4.34 5.82 4.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 44.85 86.51 42.57
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 44.85 86.51 42.57
Tax 3.81 5.41 11.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 41.04 81.11 31.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 41.04 81.11 31.23
Equity Share Capital 52.73 52.73 52.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.56 3.08 1.34
Diluted EPS 1.53 3.03 1.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.56 3.08 1.34
Diluted EPS 1.53 3.03 1.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 5, 2022 09:55 am
