Laxmi Organic Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 906.23 crore, up 93.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 906.23 crore in March 2022 up 93.87% from Rs. 467.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.04 crore in March 2022 up 31.42% from Rs. 31.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.87 crore in March 2022 up 3.26% from Rs. 58.95 crore in March 2021.

Laxmi Organic EPS has increased to Rs. 1.56 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.34 in March 2021.

Laxmi Organic shares closed at 424.55 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.53% returns over the last 6 months and 93.46% over the last 12 months.